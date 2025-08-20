Northern Ireland Civil Service launches new recruitment drive to fill 500 positions

The Northern Ireland Civil Service has launched a campaign to recruit around 500 permanent roles offering a starting salary of £30,548 per year.

Executive Officer 2 (EO2) roles are available across a range of departments and locations.

EO2s play a key role in delivering services that impact the lives of people in Northern Ireland every day whether by leading a team, supporting customers directly, assessing benefit claims, processing applications, or contributing to the delivery of services and projects.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service roles offer what is described as ‘an attractive annual leave and pension package’.

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the positions “offer an excellent opportunity to build a rewarding career in public service”.

Further information and details on how to apply are available at: https://www.nicsrecruitment.org.uk/

The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, August 29.