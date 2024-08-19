Northern Ireland Civil Service launches recruitment drive to fill 500 roles
Administrative Officers are being sought for roles across all government departments.
The jobs have a starting salary of £24,225 per year, along with ‘an attractive annual leave and pension package'.
A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the positions “offer a great opportunity to begin a career in the Northern Ireland Civil Service”.
“Whether serving customers or supporting teams delivering services or projects across the NICS, Administrative Officers play a vital role in an organisation that touches the lives of people here every day.”
Further information and details on how to apply are available here.
Posts will be available throughout Northern Ireland and applicants will be able to state their preferences for work location and working pattern at the application stage, although there is no guarantee those preferences can be met.
The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, September 6.
