Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Northern Ireland Civil Service has launched a recruitment campaign to fill 500 permanent positions.

Administrative Officers are being sought for roles across all government departments.

The jobs have a starting salary of £24,225 per year, along with ‘an attractive annual leave and pension package'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the Department of Finance said the positions “offer a great opportunity to begin a career in the Northern Ireland Civil Service”.

The Northern Ireland Civil Service has launched a recruitment campaign for 500 Administrative Officers. Picture: unsplash

“Whether serving customers or supporting teams delivering services or projects across the NICS, Administrative Officers play a vital role in an organisation that touches the lives of people here every day.”

Further information and details on how to apply are available here.

Posts will be available throughout Northern Ireland and applicants will be able to state their preferences for work location and working pattern at the application stage, although there is no guarantee those preferences can be met.

The closing date for applications is noon on Friday, September 6.