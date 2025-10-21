Northern Ireland Civil Service launches recruitment for 200 'earn as you learn' apprenticeship places

A recruitment drive has been launched to fill around 200 apprenticeship places for the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme 2025 is recruiting apprenticeships across a range of government departments in a variety of front-line positions attracting a starting salary of £25,796.

On completion of the Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme, including achievement of the qualification, successful apprentices will move to the Administrative Officer (AO) grade with a salary of £26,449.

Finance Minister John O’Dowd launched the recruitment campaign, joined by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald.

Finance Minister John O'Dowd, Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald pictured with Auske Vasiliaukaite and Barry Killen who are current participants of the Operational Delivery Apprentice Scheme.

Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a great opportunity for prospective applicants to begin a successful career in the Civil Service.

"The scheme affords apprentices the opportunity to earn while they learn while also playing a key role in delivery of essential frontline services which make a real difference in the lives of people including making decisions regarding benefits or other types of entitlements and assessing claims / applications, and dealing with customer enquiries.

"No previous experience or qualifications are required with apprentices undertaking a relevant qualification during working hours while under the supervision of a mentor.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am proud of the pivotal role my Department has played in shaping and delivering this initiative.

"It’s a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for people who want to make a difference to society and investing in the future of our public service.

"The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme is a gateway to a fulfilling career in public service. It’s about building skills, gaining confidence, and making a lasting impact on people’s lives.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Apprenticeships provide a tried and tested route to good jobs. Operational Delivery Apprenticeships in the public sector represent a first step into public service careers for the leaders of tomorrow.”

Applications for the scheme are now open and close at noon on Friday, November 7, with appointments beginning March / April 2026.

For more details on the scheme and how to apply is available on the NICS recruitment website .