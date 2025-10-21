Northern Ireland Civil Service launches recruitment for 200 'earn as you learn' apprenticeship places
The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme 2025 is recruiting apprenticeships across a range of government departments in a variety of front-line positions attracting a starting salary of £25,796.
On completion of the Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme, including achievement of the qualification, successful apprentices will move to the Administrative Officer (AO) grade with a salary of £26,449.
Finance Minister John O’Dowd launched the recruitment campaign, joined by Communities Minister Gordon Lyons and Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald.
Minister O’Dowd said: “This is a great opportunity for prospective applicants to begin a successful career in the Civil Service.
"The scheme affords apprentices the opportunity to earn while they learn while also playing a key role in delivery of essential frontline services which make a real difference in the lives of people including making decisions regarding benefits or other types of entitlements and assessing claims / applications, and dealing with customer enquiries.
"No previous experience or qualifications are required with apprentices undertaking a relevant qualification during working hours while under the supervision of a mentor.”
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I am proud of the pivotal role my Department has played in shaping and delivering this initiative.
"It’s a testament to our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities for people who want to make a difference to society and investing in the future of our public service.
"The Operational Delivery Apprenticeship Scheme is a gateway to a fulfilling career in public service. It’s about building skills, gaining confidence, and making a lasting impact on people’s lives.”
Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “Apprenticeships provide a tried and tested route to good jobs. Operational Delivery Apprenticeships in the public sector represent a first step into public service careers for the leaders of tomorrow.”
Applications for the scheme are now open and close at noon on Friday, November 7, with appointments beginning March / April 2026.
For more details on the scheme and how to apply is available on the NICS recruitment website .