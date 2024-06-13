Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 100 trainee and apprenticeship scheme places are currently on offer through a major recruitment drive launched by the Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS).

Opportunities will be available across a number of schemes including ICT, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

The ICT Apprentice Level 1 and Level 2 schemes, Electrical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services), Mechanical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services) and Graduate Trainee Work Psychologist (Executive Officer 1) are open now. They close for applications on noon on Friday, June 21 – further details on how to apply are available at the NICS recruitment website.

Candidates are expected to start in September 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Civil Service (NICS) has launched a recruitment campaign for a range of trainee and apprenticeship schemes, with over 100 places available. Picture: Unsplash

Prospective applicants are being encouraged to consider applying for a place on an apprenticeship, trainee or graduate scheme as the first step to a rewarding career within the Civil Service.

The Department of Finance said those selected will “play a part in making a real difference to people’s lives and these schemes are a great way to get involved in a wide variety of roles in the Civil Service, delivering and supporting essential frontline services”.

As well as earning a salary, participants will develop skills and gain a recognised qualification with a guaranteed permanent role within the Civil Service on successful completion of the apprenticeship and trainee schemes.