Northern Ireland Civil Service offers more than 100 trainee and apprenticeship scheme places
Opportunities will be available across a number of schemes including ICT, Electrical Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.
The ICT Apprentice Level 1 and Level 2 schemes, Electrical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services), Mechanical Engineering Apprentice (Building Services) and Graduate Trainee Work Psychologist (Executive Officer 1) are open now. They close for applications on noon on Friday, June 21 – further details on how to apply are available at the NICS recruitment website.
Candidates are expected to start in September 2024.
Prospective applicants are being encouraged to consider applying for a place on an apprenticeship, trainee or graduate scheme as the first step to a rewarding career within the Civil Service.
The Department of Finance said those selected will “play a part in making a real difference to people’s lives and these schemes are a great way to get involved in a wide variety of roles in the Civil Service, delivering and supporting essential frontline services”.
As well as earning a salary, participants will develop skills and gain a recognised qualification with a guaranteed permanent role within the Civil Service on successful completion of the apprenticeship and trainee schemes.
Other schemes including for Trainee Graduate Civil Engineering and Vehicle and Plant Fitter Apprenticeships are also opening for applications soon. Those interested in applying are encouraged to register online for the Weekly Opportunities Bulletin to receive notification when recruitment opens.
