Northern Ireland drivers waste £1.3m on missed car MOT tests

More than 36,000 drivers in Northern Ireland failed to turn up for their car MOT appointments over the last year, new figures have revealed.

Despite frustration from the public over lengthy waiting times for vehicle tests in recent years, thousands of drivers are failing to show up for booked MOT tests every month, making the situation worse for other motorists.

A new report shows that in the first quarter 2025 / 26, a total of 10,032 private cars missed a booked MOT – a rise of 36 per cent (2,675) on the same quarter the previous year (7,357).

For the full financial year 2024 / 25, some drivers 32,507 of private cars did not show up for a booked test, while 3,674 missed a booked re-test.

At £38 per for a full test and £29.50 for a re-test, that means ‘no-show’ drivers wasted £1.3m last year alone.

Missed appointments are deepening the MOT backlog, with many motorists reporting they are unable to book a test slot before their MOT certificate expires.

These delays are reflected in a new survey by car insurance experts at CompareNI.com, which showed more than half (55 per cent) of NI motorists have driven on the road past their MOT due date, because of delays in booking a test.

Of those drivers who have experienced a delay, 30 per cent had to wait more than two months for an available slot, while 28 per cent waited over a month. Some 18 per cent of drivers could not secure a slot for more than three months.

Ian Wilson, car insurance expert and managing director at CompareNI.com, said missed MOT tests have a direct knock-on effect for other road users.

"It is important that drivers who are unable to attend their booked MOT contact the DVA to re-schedule their appointment, as failing to do so places unnecessary demand on an already strained system and leads to longer delays for motorists,” he said.

"While the DVA has taken steps to bring down the waiting times for MOTs, some 48 per cent of drivers in Northern Ireland have told us they are still having issues booking a test.

"Even more concerning is that over half of those surveyed said they have driven on the road past their MOT due date, as they were unable to secure an appointment.

"Although the PSNI has agreed not to penalise drivers whose MOTs have expired if the vehicle is in a roadworthy condition and the driver can provide proof of a booked MOT appointment, it creates other issues with vehicle tax and insurance.

"Drivers can’t tax their vehicle without a valid MOT certificate, and without tax, car insurance may not be valid. If drivers find themselves in this situation, it is important to check their insurance policy or speak to their provider to make sure they are still covered.”

The Driver & Vehicle Agency has taken measures to reduce waiting times in Northern Ireland’s MOT system, including ramping up testing to record levels and introducing Temporary Exemption Certificates (TECs) for five-and seven-year-old vehicles. Earlier this year, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins announced MOT waiting times had dropped from 100 days in May 2024 to around 30 days in February 2025.