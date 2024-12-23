Northern Ireland Hospice’s 30th Lights to Remember service in 6 photos

The event at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, included music and carols by Third Carrick Band, the Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir and the Hospice’s Ukulele Band, plus reflections, readings and prayers.

Trevor McCartney, ascting chief executive of NI Hospice, said: “Tonight, we pause to honour and remember those who are no longer with us. Their lives continue to shine in our hearts, and their memories will forever be cherished. May the warmth of this gathering bring you comfort and support.”

Alongside Aislinn Delaney, Hospice social work lead, Christopher Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Meabh also lit the first candle of remembrance at the service. Christopher’s beloved wife Leancha died in Hospice last year at the age of 31 after a short illness.

There was also a candle-light procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road, where the Hospice Christmas tree lights were officially switched on by Christopher, Meabh and NI Hospice president Paul Clark.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Christopher said: “The Hospice provided us with incredible support during an unimaginably difficult time, bringing comfort and care to Leancha and allowing us moments of peace together. We’re honoured to take part in the Lights to Remember service. It’s a way for us to celebrate Leancha’s life and to be part of a community that understands the depth of love and loss.”

The Ballyduff Silver Band then performed ‘Silent Night’ before the chaplain lead the Act of Remembrance and Benediction.

1 . Hospice Lights Christopher Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Meabh with Paul Clark MBE, president of NI Hospice. Photo: Simon Graham

2 . Hospice Lights Mia Hamilton handing out candles to guests entering the Lights to Remember service. Mia was doing this in memory of her grandmother. Photo: Simon Graham

3 . Hospice Lights The Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir performing at the Lights to Remember service. Photo: Simon Graham

4 . Hospice Lights Christopher Smith and his daughter Meabh with NI Hospice social work team’s Aislinn Delaney. Photo: Simon Graham