Northern Ireland Hospice’s 30th Lights to Remember service in 6 photos

By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Dec 2024, 12:16 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:54 GMT
Families gathered to remember and celebrate the lives of lost ones at Northern Ireland Hospice’s 30th annual Lights to Remember service

The event at Dominican College, Fortwilliam, included music and carols by Third Carrick Band, the Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir and the Hospice’s Ukulele Band, plus reflections, readings and prayers.

Trevor McCartney, ascting chief executive of NI Hospice, said: “Tonight, we pause to honour and remember those who are no longer with us. Their lives continue to shine in our hearts, and their memories will forever be cherished. May the warmth of this gathering bring you comfort and support.”

Alongside Aislinn Delaney, Hospice social work lead, Christopher Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Meabh also lit the first candle of remembrance at the service. Christopher’s beloved wife Leancha died in Hospice last year at the age of 31 after a short illness.

There was also a candle-light procession to Somerton House, the Adult In-Patient Unit on Belfast’s Somerton Road, where the Hospice Christmas tree lights were officially switched on by Christopher, Meabh and NI Hospice president Paul Clark.

Speaking on behalf of his family, Christopher said: “The Hospice provided us with incredible support during an unimaginably difficult time, bringing comfort and care to Leancha and allowing us moments of peace together. We’re honoured to take part in the Lights to Remember service. It’s a way for us to celebrate Leancha’s life and to be part of a community that understands the depth of love and loss.”

The Ballyduff Silver Band then performed ‘Silent Night’ before the chaplain lead the Act of Remembrance and Benediction.

Christopher Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Meabh with Paul Clark MBE, president of NI Hospice.

1. Hospice Lights

Christopher Smith and his eight-year-old daughter Meabh with Paul Clark MBE, president of NI Hospice. Photo: Simon Graham

Mia Hamilton handing out candles to guests entering the Lights to Remember service. Mia was doing this in memory of her grandmother.

2. Hospice Lights

Mia Hamilton handing out candles to guests entering the Lights to Remember service. Mia was doing this in memory of her grandmother. Photo: Simon Graham

The Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir performing at the Lights to Remember service.

3. Hospice Lights

The Dominican College Fortwilliam Choir performing at the Lights to Remember service. Photo: Simon Graham

Christopher Smith and his daughter Meabh with NI Hospice social work team’s Aislinn Delaney.

4. Hospice Lights

Christopher Smith and his daughter Meabh with NI Hospice social work team’s Aislinn Delaney. Photo: Simon Graham

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland Hospice
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice