The cost of booking driving and vehicle tests in Northern Ireland is to increase on October 1.

This will be the first increase for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009.

While fees will change for tests being booked from October 1, those booked before October 1 will not be affected by the fee increases, regardless of the actual date of the test.

The change follows a consultation on changes to the fees carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees.

The Department for Infrastructure says the rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.

What are the changes?

Full details of fees are available on nidirect.gov.uk and the changes include: