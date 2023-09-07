Register
Northern Ireland MOT and driving test fees to rise from October

The cost of booking driving and vehicle tests in Northern Ireland is to increase on October 1.
By Valerie Martin
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:36 BST
This will be the first increase for most vehicle test fees since 2005 and for most practical driving test fees since 2009.

While fees will change for tests being booked from October 1, those booked before October 1 will not be affected by the fee increases, regardless of the actual date of the test.

The change follows a consultation on changes to the fees carried out by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), which must cover the cost of delivering services through the income it generates from fees.

The Driver and Vehicle Test Centre in Mallusk. Picture: GoogleThe Driver and Vehicle Test Centre in Mallusk. Picture: Google
The Department for Infrastructure says the rising cost of delivering services means the DVA is facing a shortfall in its income.

What are the changes?

Full details of fees are available on nidirect.gov.uk and the changes include:

  • Vehicle test fees for cars and light goods vehicles increasing from £30.50 to £38,
  • Vehicle test fees for motorcycles rising from £22 to £34
  • Vehicle test fees for taxis rising from £138.50 to £147
  • Practical driving test fees for cars rising from £45.50 to £65
  • Practical driving test fees for motorcycles increasing from £58 to £80
  • Practical driving test fees for and lorry and bus (driving ability) increasing from £66 to £87.
