Police have shared how a motorist on a busy Northern Ireland motorway was so distracted by his text messages he didn’t see a marked PSNI vehicle driving alongside him.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers used the recent example, which took place on the M1, to remind drivers of the dangers of using a mobile phone whilst at the wheel.

"He was texting away with two hands on his phone and no hands on his steering wheel as we drove alongside him,” police said.

"He has been issued with points and a fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the driver of this Nissan Micra was so distracted by his text messages that he didn't see them driving alongside him on the M1 near Lisburn. Picture: PSNI

"This type of behaviour leads to collisions - please stay off your phone whilst driving.”

How you can break the law using a mobile:

It is illegal to drive a vehicle or ride a motorbike while using a hand-held mobile phone or a similar device. It's also illegal to use a hand-held phone when supervising a learner driver or rider.

Hands-free phones can also be a distraction and you'll risk prosecution for not having proper control of your vehicle when using one.

If, while driving, you use any type of phone that must be held you will be breaking the law.

This means you should not use your mobile phone:

when you are stopped at traffic lights

when you are queuing in traffic

to make or receive calls

to send or receive picture and text messages

to access the internet

You can only use a hand-held mobile phone in a vehicle:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

to call 999 or 112 in response to a genuine emergency where it is unsafe or impracticable to stop

if you are safely parked

if you are a passenger

In Northern Ireland if you're caught using a hand-held mobile phone or similar device while driving or riding, you'll get an automatic fixed penalty notice - six penalty points and a £200 fine.

If taken to court, you may face disqualification on top of a maximum fine of £1,000. Drivers of buses and goods vehicles face a maximum fine of £2,500.

For new drivers - getting six penalty points within two years of passing your test means your licence will be taken off you. You'll need to re-sit your driving test to get your licence back.