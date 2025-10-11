Northern Ireland motorway driver 'so distracted' by text messages he didn't see PSNI car driving alongside
Officers used the recent example, which took place on the M1, to remind drivers of the dangers of using a mobile phone whilst at the wheel.
"He was texting away with two hands on his phone and no hands on his steering wheel as we drove alongside him,” police said.
"He has been issued with points and a fine.
"This type of behaviour leads to collisions - please stay off your phone whilst driving.”
How you can break the law using a mobile:
It is illegal to drive a vehicle or ride a motorbike while using a hand-held mobile phone or a similar device. It's also illegal to use a hand-held phone when supervising a learner driver or rider.
Hands-free phones can also be a distraction and you'll risk prosecution for not having proper control of your vehicle when using one.
If, while driving, you use any type of phone that must be held you will be breaking the law.
This means you should not use your mobile phone:
- when you are stopped at traffic lights
- when you are queuing in traffic
- to make or receive calls
- to send or receive picture and text messages
- to access the internet
You can only use a hand-held mobile phone in a vehicle:
- to call 999 or 112 in response to a genuine emergency where it is unsafe or impracticable to stop
- if you are safely parked
- if you are a passenger
In Northern Ireland if you're caught using a hand-held mobile phone or similar device while driving or riding, you'll get an automatic fixed penalty notice - six penalty points and a £200 fine.
If taken to court, you may face disqualification on top of a maximum fine of £1,000. Drivers of buses and goods vehicles face a maximum fine of £2,500.
For new drivers - getting six penalty points within two years of passing your test means your licence will be taken off you. You'll need to re-sit your driving test to get your licence back.