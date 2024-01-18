Northern Ireland public sector strikes: Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon workers come out in force
Public sector workers in Lurgan and Portadown joined in the mass walk-out on Thursday in what has been claimed to be the biggest ever strike action in Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:53 GMT
Healthcare workers, teachers, civil servants and bus and train drivers are among those taking part in strikes with members of 16 unions involved.
There was a strong turnout of workers around the local picket lines, despite the bitterly cold weather.
Here are some of the scenes as workers join the Province-wide show of strength.
1 / 6