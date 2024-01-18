Register
BREAKING
Striking workers at the mass picket at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday. PT03-246.Striking workers at the mass picket at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday. PT03-246.
Striking workers at the mass picket at Craigavon Area Hospital on Thursday. PT03-246.

Northern Ireland public sector strikes: Lurgan, Portadown and Craigavon workers come out in force

Public sector workers in Lurgan and Portadown joined in the mass walk-out on Thursday in what has been claimed to be the biggest ever strike action in Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 18th Jan 2024, 14:53 GMT

Healthcare workers, teachers, civil servants and bus and train drivers are among those taking part in strikes with members of 16 unions involved.

There was a strong turnout of workers around the local picket lines, despite the bitterly cold weather.

Here are some of the scenes as workers join the Province-wide show of strength.

Craigavon Area Hospital midwives who joined the picket line on Thursday. PT03-242.

1. Strike action

Craigavon Area Hospital midwives who joined the picket line on Thursday. PT03-242. Photo: Tony Hendron

Dietitians from Craigavon Area Hospital pictured on picket duty. PT03-243.

2. Strike action

Dietitians from Craigavon Area Hospital pictured on picket duty. PT03-243. Photo: Tony Hendron

Unison staff at Craigavon Area Hospital getting their message to politicians out on the picket line on Thursday morning. PT03-244.

3. Strike action

Unison staff at Craigavon Area Hospital getting their message to politicians out on the picket line on Thursday morning. PT03-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

Unison members on strike at Craigavon Area Hospital. PT03-245.

4. Strike action

Unison members on strike at Craigavon Area Hospital. PT03-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PortadownCraigavonNorthern IrelandProvince