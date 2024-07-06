Northern Ireland public urged to say 'thank you' to GPs and practice teams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

People across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to give their GP and practice team a morale-boosting pat on the back.

The Royal College of General Practitioners’ (RCGP) annual GP and Practice Team of the Year Awards honours those who have gone above and beyond to provide outstanding care – and they hope the public across Northern Ireland will spend a few minutes over the next few days to put in their nominations.

The RCGP said GPs continue to work in the heart of communities, to the best of their ability despite increasing workloads and unprecedented pressures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The GP and GP Practice of the Year Awards are about recognising and acknowledging the huge efforts made to provide the best possible care for patients.

Dr Ursula Mason, Chair of RCGPNI, awarding Old School Surgery, Greenisland with Practice of the Year Award 2023. Picture: Phil Smyth Photo

Dr Ursula Mason, Chair of RCGP Northern Ireland, said: "If you feel your local doctor or practice have gone above and beyond for you or your family, consider taking a few short moments to nominate them for either the GP or Practice Team of the Year Award. A nomination from patients can be a real boost to the morale of GPs and practices.”

On receiving the GP of the Year award in 2023, Dr Sarah Fleming commented: “The fact that a patient has taken the time and effort to nominate me for this honour is so humbling, and I want to thank them sincerely for doing so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being a GP is a challenging but truly rewarding job, and hearing that we are able to make such a positive impact on people’s lives is what makes the more difficult days worthwhile.