New Year revellers have been urged to bring in 2025 safely as the health service continues to face pressures across Northern Ireland.

The appeal comes from Health Minister Mike Nesbitt who warned demand for care is in excess of what the service can provide at present.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (December 31), the minister said: “The health service needs community-wide support to help it get through this period. That includes celebrating New Year’s Eve responsibly and safely.

"If you’re having a night out, take care of yourself and the people you are with. Don’t do anything that could result in you requiring treatment for avoidable injuries or illness.

The Health Minister has asked the public to continue showing respect to health and social care staff as they deal with ongoing pressures. Photo: Pacemaker

“Demand for care is currently well in excess of what the health service can provide. Regrettably, that’s leading to significant delays for many patients. Neighbouring health services are facing similar pressures.

"Please be respectful to staff as they work relentlessly to provide the best possible care they can in the circumstances.

“If you are attending an Emergency Department, please only be accompanied by one other person to help reduce congestion. Given the levels of flu, you may be asked by hospitals to wear a mask.”

Mr Nesbitt also pointed to the likelihood of much colder weather later this week in Northern Ireland.

“With ice, frost and snow being forecast, it is vitally important that older people stay warm and avoid slips and falls. I would encourage everyone to be supportive of their older relatives and neighbours.”