Northern Ireland school closures: list of schools closed due to adverse weather on Friday, January 19
More than 30 schools across Northern Ireland have been listed as closed on Friday.
With freezing temperatures and potentially hazardous conditions on the roads, a number of schools are closed due to adverse weather.
The following schools are listed by the BBC as being closed on Friday:
Nursery schools
- Ballymoney Nursery School, North Rd, Ballymoney.
- Academy Nursery School, 76 Academy Rd, Londonderry
Western schools
- Killen Primary School, 76 Learmore Road, BT81 7SD
- Artigarvan Primary School, 31 Berryhill Road, BT82 0HN
- Ashlea Primary School, 163 Stevenson Park, BT47 3QT
- Newtownstewart Model Primary School, 6 Baronscourt Road, BT78 4EX
- Sion Mills Primary School, The Park, BT82 9HP
- Rosemount Primary School, Helen Street, BT48 9DD
- St Eugene's Primary School, Victoria Bridge, 58 Fyfin Road, BT82 9JH
- St Patrick's Primary Schoolm Newtownstewart, Dublin Street, BT78 4AQ
- Steelstown Primary School, Steelstown Road, BT48 8EX
- St Mary's Primary School, Cloughcor, 20 Cloghcor Road, BT82 0BE
- St Peter's Primary School, Plumbridge, 415 Lisnaragh Road, BT79 8AF
- St Brigid's Primary School, Carnhill Estate, BT48 8DU
- St Finlough's Primary School, 138 Tartnakilly Road, BT49 9JL
- St Theresa's Primary School, Glebe, 33 Garvan Road, BT82 9NZ
- Longtower Primary School, Bishop Street, BT48 6QQ
- St Mary's Primary School, 48 Melmount Road, BT82 9EF
- Gaelscoil na gCrann, Ballinamullan, Omagh, BT79 0GZ
- Oakgrove Integrated Primary School and Nursery, Rectory Field, BT47 6JY
- St Patrick's and St Brigid's College, Claudy, 55 Main Street, BT47 4HR
- Limavady Grammar School, 3 Ballyquin Road, BT49 9ET
- Foyle College, Limavady Road, BT47 6LR
North Eastern schools
- Carrowreagh Primary School, 110b Finvoy Road, BT53 7JL
- Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
- Straidbilly Primary School, 85 Carnbore Road, BT53 8EE
- Knockahollet Primary School, 79 Knockahollet Road, BT44 9BA
- Hezlett Primary School, 1 Ballywoolen Road, BT51 4TZ
- Ampertaine Primary School, 94 Kilrea Road, BT46 5SB
- Harpurs Hill Primary School, Ballycastle Road, BT52 2ER
- Rasharkin Primary School, Bamford Park, BT44 8RX
- Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP
- St Olcan's Primary School, 202 Glenshesk Road, BT53 8RJ
- St Mary's P.S. and N.U., Cushendall, 41 Middlepark Road, BT44 0SQ
- St Anne's Primary School, Corkey, 3 Reservoir Road, BT44 9JE
- St Patrick's Primary School Rasharkin, 8 Gortahar Road, BT44 8SB
- St Brigid's Primary School Ballymoney, Castle Street, BT53 6JX
- St Patrick's and St Brigid's Primary School, 19 Moyle Road, BT54 6AN
- Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
- Ballycastle High School, 33 Rathlin Road, BT54 6LD
- Ballymoney High School, 17 Garryduff Rd, BT53 7AN