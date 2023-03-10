Register
Northern Ireland snow: cold snap photo gallery invite

Those fortunate enough not to have been too negatively impacted by the heavy snows that hit parts of Northern Ireland have been putting their photographic skills to good use.

By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:09pm

Everything from winter street scenes to the quirky has been captured on camera.

Here’s a short selection and please SEND your snow images via email to [email protected] or Facebook @larnetimes and we will endeavour to feature as many online (include contact details)

A spectacular view from Carrickfergus of the sun rising over Belfast Lough. Photo: Treasure Box Photography
A fabulous early morning view of Carrickfergus from above. Photo: Treasure Box Photography
The depth of snow in south-east Belfast earlier today.
It's tough at the top for this trio in Belfast.
A light dusting of snow for this Larne street.
Snow covered rooftops on Friday morning in south-east Belfast.
