Northern Ireland snow: cold snap photo gallery invite
Those fortunate enough not to have been too negatively impacted by the heavy snows that hit parts of Northern Ireland have been putting their photographic skills to good use.
By The Newsroom
4 hours ago
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 3:09pm
Everything from winter street scenes to the quirky has been captured on camera.
Here’s a short selection and please SEND your snow images via email to [email protected] or Facebook @larnetimes and we will endeavour to feature as many online (include contact details)