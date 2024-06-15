2 . The Bakers Cottages, 26 Demesne Road, Seaforde, Co Down

Once the bakery for the local area, The Bakers Cottages were refurbished in 2019 and are settled in the heart of the County Down countryside with views of the stunning Mourne mountains. With Montalto Estate a short drive away, reconnect with nature and bring the kids along to enjoy the large children’s play park and cafe. Sleeping up to six people, the cottages are an ideal base to explore the natural surroundings of the Mournes, and local beaches, whilst enjoying family time and dipping in the six-person hot tub.For more information, go to thebakerscottages.co.uk Photo: The Bakers Cottages website