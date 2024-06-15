This year, why not skip the airport security queues and holiday at home?
In the wake of the pandemic, more families are choosing to plan a staycation for their summer holiday, and there are so many fantastic places to visit in Northern Ireland that rival even the hottest exotic resorts.
We may not always have the weather, but our views and hospitality are unmatched. From quaint tucked-away cottages to camping with style under the stars, there is something for everyone to discover and enjoy.
Here are eight holiday experiences across Northern Ireland for all of the family:
1. Carrowmena Activity Centre, 100 Carrowclare Road, Limavady
Based at the foot of the picturesque Binevenagh Mountain lies this unique family camping experience. Choose from a glamping pod, a luxury bell tent, or the onsite hostel space, or opt to set up in a camping pitch throughout your stay.With a range of exciting activities at Carrowmena, choose from the climbing wall, zip-lining, and canoeing, as well as raft building and team challenges that will bring the whole family together. For more information, go to carrowmena.co.uk Photo: Visit Derry
2. The Bakers Cottages, 26 Demesne Road, Seaforde, Co Down
Once the bakery for the local area, The Bakers Cottages were refurbished in 2019 and are settled in the heart of the County Down countryside with views of the stunning Mourne mountains. With Montalto Estate a short drive away, reconnect with nature and bring the kids along to enjoy the large children’s play park and cafe. Sleeping up to six people, the cottages are an ideal base to explore the natural surroundings of the Mournes, and local beaches, whilst enjoying family time and dipping in the six-person hot tub.For more information, go to thebakerscottages.co.uk Photo: The Bakers Cottages website
3. Let’s Go Hydro, Knockbracken Reservoir, 1 Mealough Rd, Carryduff, Belfast
If you are looking for the ultimate outdoor experience, then look no further. With a range of accommodation including pods, huts, cottages and tents, you’ll find something no matter the size of your group. Retreat in the woodland surroundings while at the resort, and engage in thrilling activities during your stay, including waterboarding, aqua park activities, wakeboarding lessons and open water swimming. Finish your day at the on site spa while your little ones chill out. For more information, go to letsgohydro.com Photo: Let’s Go Hydro website
4. Quarry Hill Church, 56 Downpatrick Rd, Strangford
Situated on top of Quarry Hill, this fully converted church has been saved from ruin by its local owners, and lovingly restored into stunning self-catering tourist accommodation. The accommodation won the category of “Best Rescue of An Historic Building” in the prestigious Heritage Angel Awards.Ideally suited to smaller gatherings of up to ten, and those looking to get away from the city, this cosy dwelling is sure to satisfy the young, and young at heart. For more information, go to quarryhillchurch.com Photo: Quarry Hill Church via Host Unusual