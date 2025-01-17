Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Department for Communities is advising that final ‘Move to Universal Credit (UC)’ migration notices have been issued to Northern Ireland people still receiving Tax Credits.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tax credits will end in April of this year and recipients must make a UC claim if they are to continue to receive financial support.

Those still in receipt of Tax Credits who have received a migration notice have three months from the date of their letter to make a claim to UC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Universal Credit has been in place here since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.

The final ‘Move to UC’ migration notices have been issued Photo: National World

The ‘Move to UC’ involves moving those who are still in receipt of these benefits and tax credits to Universal Credit.

The Department is urging Tax Credits recipients who think they may not be eligible to claim UC to avail of the advice and support available.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It is important that Tax Credits recipients take action now that all migration notice letters have been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If an individual chooses not to ‘Move to UC’ then their financial support will stop when Tax Credits come to an end in April 2025.

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons. Photo: PressEye

“Universal Credit is a payment for people on a low income or out of work. I want to ensure that people receive the financial support they are entitled to.

"My Department can assist with that through its dedicated telephony team and face-to-face support at local Jobs and Benefits offices as well as online information at nidirect. People can also seek independent welfare advice on the Move to UC.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support and advice on the Move to UC, including information on transitional protection; savings and investment levels over £16,000; and self-employment rules is available via:

A dedicated UC telephony team on 0800 012 1331;

Information online at nidirect;

Local Jobs and Benefits offices.

Independent advice on Universal Credit and welfare changes is also available by contacting:

Advice NI on 0800 915 4604;

Housing Rights;

Money Helper.

People do not need to take action unless they have received a Migration Notice letter from the Department for Communities.