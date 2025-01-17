Northern Ireland Tax Credits recipients urged to take action on ‘Move to Universal Credit’ as final notices issued
Tax credits will end in April of this year and recipients must make a UC claim if they are to continue to receive financial support.
Those still in receipt of Tax Credits who have received a migration notice have three months from the date of their letter to make a claim to UC.
Universal Credit has been in place here since September 2017, replacing new claims to Income Support, income-based Jobseeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Housing Benefit (rental) and tax credits.
The ‘Move to UC’ involves moving those who are still in receipt of these benefits and tax credits to Universal Credit.
The Department is urging Tax Credits recipients who think they may not be eligible to claim UC to avail of the advice and support available.
Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “It is important that Tax Credits recipients take action now that all migration notice letters have been issued.
“If an individual chooses not to ‘Move to UC’ then their financial support will stop when Tax Credits come to an end in April 2025.
“Universal Credit is a payment for people on a low income or out of work. I want to ensure that people receive the financial support they are entitled to.
"My Department can assist with that through its dedicated telephony team and face-to-face support at local Jobs and Benefits offices as well as online information at nidirect. People can also seek independent welfare advice on the Move to UC.”
Support and advice on the Move to UC, including information on transitional protection; savings and investment levels over £16,000; and self-employment rules is available via:
- A dedicated UC telephony team on 0800 012 1331;
- Information online at nidirect;
- Local Jobs and Benefits offices.
Independent advice on Universal Credit and welfare changes is also available by contacting:
- Advice NI on 0800 915 4604;
- Housing Rights;
- Money Helper.
People do not need to take action unless they have received a Migration Notice letter from the Department for Communities.
