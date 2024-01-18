Northern Ireland weather and travel warning as public urged to only make essential journeys
The combination of strike action by tens of thousands of public sector workers, along with bitterly cold weather, has prompted the Department for Infrastructure to urge as many people as possible to stay at home.
The Department says only limited gritting of roads will have taken place as a result of the strike.
Meanwhile, a Met Office yellow weather warning for snow and ice remains in place for many parts of Northern Ireland until midnight. Forecasters say further snow showers and some ice are likely to continue to bring disruption to travel.
It will be another cold day with sunny spells and snow showers, most frequent in the northern counties. The best of the sunshine in the south, but fog patches may be slow to clear. The maximum temperature will be 1 °C.
A few showers will continue in the far north this evening but otherwise it will be largely dry and clear, however this will lead to extensive fog forming overnight. The minimum temperature will be -6 °C.
A Department spokesperson warned: “The road network will be hazardous for travel due to widespread icy conditions and will not have been gritted apart from some limited gritting on the M1 and M2 motorways, the A1 and the A4.
"However, road users are reminded that roads leading to the limited salted part of the network will not be treated so extreme caution will be required for anyone travelling on Thursday on any part of the road network. It is the responsibility of every driver to adjust their driving to the road conditions. Anyone who must travel on the road should take great care, reduce their speed and remain alert to other road users at all times.
"Pedestrians should equally take great care when walking on footpaths.
"The Strangford Lough Ferry Service is not available on Thursday, January 18.
“Other essential services including repairs of serious defects, response to incidents and obstructions including flooding and drainage issues will also be significantly reduced.”
