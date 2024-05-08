Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The news will be welcomed by those planning to attend outdoor events, including the North West 200 bike races which will see thousands of people heading to the north coast.

Met Office forecasters say much of Wednesday will be dry with some hazy sunshine. However, thickening cloud may bring some patchy rain from the southwest later in the afternoon. It will be warm, with a maximum temperature of 17 °C.

Wednesday evening will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain which will clear away towards midnight. The rest of the night will be dry with clear periods and a minimum temperature of 12 °C.

Brian Sullivan, aged two; Rita Sullivan aged six and Coltynn Jaymes, aged two, pictured enjoying the sunshine in Belfast on May 2. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker

Thursday looks set to be a warm and dry day in all areas of Northern Ireland with some spells of hazy sunshine. The maximum temperature is forecast to be 18 °C.