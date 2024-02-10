In fact, it’s safe to say that some expressions may even require a dictionary or translator at times just to grasp the conversation.
Check out these quirky words and sayings that you may have forgotten about:
1. Up to high doh
If you have an important deadline coming up and not enough time to complete it, you are likely to be up to high doh. This phrase can be used when you are nervous or stressed about something.
Example: “These exams next week have me up to high doh.” Photo: pexels
2. Were you born in a field?
Have you ever been in a rush and forgotten to close a door when leaving a room? This is a comment you might hear, implying that you were born in a field, given its lack of doors and open space.
Example: "Close that door, were you born in a field?” Photo: unsplash
3. Buck eejit
This is a slang term used for someone who behaves in a silly or foolish way. Example: “That one was acting like a buck eejit after them drinks last night.” Photo: unsplash
4. Wind your neck
Wind your neck in is a phrase that means to be quiet, or for someone to stop being nosey and to stay out of people’s business.
Example: “I wish those children would wind their neck in so I could get some sleep”, or “Would you ever wind your neck in and stop asking me so many questions!” Photo: unsplash