Northern Ireland words and sayings you may have forgotten about

If you’re from Northern Ireland, you probably know that locals have crafted their own unique vocabulary and expressions over the years.
By Laura McCutcheon
Published 10th Feb 2024, 13:18 GMT

In fact, it’s safe to say that some expressions may even require a dictionary or translator at times just to grasp the conversation.

Check out these quirky words and sayings that you may have forgotten about:

If you have an important deadline coming up and not enough time to complete it, you are likely to be up to high doh. This phrase can be used when you are nervous or stressed about something. Example: “These exams next week have me up to high doh.”

1. Up to high doh

Have you ever been in a rush and forgotten to close a door when leaving a room? This is a comment you might hear, implying that you were born in a field, given its lack of doors and open space. Example: "Close that door, were you born in a field?”

2. Were you born in a field?

This is a slang term used for someone who behaves in a silly or foolish way. Example: “That one was acting like a buck eejit after them drinks last night.”

3. Buck eejit

Wind your neck in is a phrase that means to be quiet, or for someone to stop being nosey and to stay out of people’s business. Example: “I wish those children would wind their neck in so I could get some sleep”, or “Would you ever wind your neck in and stop asking me so many questions!”

4. Wind your neck

