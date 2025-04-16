Northern Ireland's most popular baby names in 2024 revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The top baby names for babies registered in Northern Ireland in 2024 have been revealed.

James and Grace were the most popular first names given to new arrivals last year, according to new statistics published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency.

Grace has returned to the top spot as the most popular girls’ name after five years at number one from 2018 to 2022 and has appeared in the top three most popular names for 19 consecutive years.

When it comes to names for baby boys, James returned to number one after a six-year stretch at the top spot between 2015 and 2020, then regaining it in 2022.

The top Northern Ireland baby names in 2024 have been revealed. Picture: pixabay

Cillian was a close second to James. This name has increased in popularity since entering the top ten most popular names in 2020.

Noah returned to third place, at which it has placed five times since 2015, after reaching first place in 2023.

Jude entered the boys’ top ten in 2024 for the first time in the series which dates back to 1997.

Within the boys’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Austin, Rossa, Callum, and Joseph. Some of the less common names given to baby boys in 2024 were Royce, Bentley, and Phoenix.

For baby girls, Olivia came in second to Grace, having re-entered the top three for the first time since 2018. Fiadh returned to third place, down from second place in 2023 and has held a top five position since 2020.

Within the girls’ top 100, the highest climbers in popularity between 2023 and 2024 were Maya, Maria, Eliza, and Ayla.

As with previous years, there were a greater variety of girls’ names (2,289) than boys’ names (1,826) registered in 2024. Some of the less common names given to baby girls in 2024 were Dolly, Primrose, and Melody.

Birth registrations in 2024 included 948 baby names that had not been used before. Blockbuster movies, popular television series, current celebrities and memorable places continue to appear to be influencing factors for some parents.

Top baby names for boys in Northern Ireland in 2024:

James – 143 babies Cillian – 142 babies Noah – 139 babies Jack – 130 babies Theo – 125 babies Jude – 124 babies Luca – 109 babies Charlie – 106 babies Oisin – 105 babies Oliver – 104 babies

Top baby names for girls in Northern Ireland in 2024:

Grace – 125 babies Olivia – 109 babies Fiadh – 104 babies Aoife – 97 babies Emily – 96 babies Lily / Charlotte – 95 babies Isla / Sophia – 91 babies Freya – 90 babies