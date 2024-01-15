Belfast based education company, Komodo Learning, is offering 100 families in Northern Ireland the opportunity to get a year's free access to their maths and literacy learning programme for primary children.

The support, which is valued at £10,000, has been offered in celebration of the company being shortlisted for the prestigious Best Education Support Resource for Parents or Home Learning at the 2024 Bett Awards.

With Komodo's well established numeracy programme, Komodo Maths, having won the Bett Award in 2017, it's the turn of Komodo's newly launched literacy curriculum, Komodo English, to shine in the same category for this year's awards.

Komodo founder Gerard McBreen said: "We set up Komodo English in response to demand from subscribers who found that Komodo maths was transforming their child's confidence and fluency in maths - they were asking if we could make a literacy version too, so we did."

Northern Ireland families are being offered free primary maths and english subscriptions as local edtech company celebrates prestigious Bett award nomination. Picture: Unsplash

The English programme, which was developed with the input of primary literacy experts, uses personalised, adaptable learning plans which are set for each child by a real teacher.

Gerard continued: "Since we launched ten years ago, we’re very proud to have helped more than 50,000 children worldwide get to grips with maths, and now English too. We'd like to celebrate this achievement by giving something back to children in Northern Ireland."

Komodo is giving away 100 free year-long subscriptions which cover both the maths and English courses, and up to three children in each family can join. Parents can find out more information and apply by visiting transfertestni.com by February 29. Low income families will be prioritised for the first 50 subscriptions, and anyone can apply for the remaining 50.

