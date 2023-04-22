When it comes to creating a new spring / summer wardrobe for most of us it’s a case of hunting out whatever we have in the back of the wardrobe.

Then, we buy some new pieces to add to our growing collection in a bid to keep the costs down.

But Lisburn-based fashion and lifestyle blogger and influencer Ali Partridge, better known as whothefrockisalice on Instagram says there are a few easy ways to maximise your wardrobe this season without breaking the bank.

Ali recommends starting with a good spring clean of your wardrobe before you even think of getting ready to dazzle in the sun.

Blogger and fashion influencer Ali Partridge of WhoTheFrockIsAlice

She said: “I recommend starting with a good wardrobe detox to get rid of items that no longer serve you. Sort these into piles for charity, re-selling or up-cycling.

"Now look at what items are left in your wardrobe and apply some of my key tips for maximising what you already have in your wardrobe.”

Here are Ali’s top tips for styling your spring/summer wardrobe on a budget:

1. Find inspiration

Ali says you should “add accessories to reinvent outfits and don’t be afraid to play around with colours and prints.”

The first thing you need to do is find some inspiration and decide what look you want to go for this spring / summer.

"Look to sites like Pinterest or your favourite fashion influencers for outfit inspiration if you find styling a bit overwhelming” said Ali.

2. Alterations

Not everything is as knackered or boring as it looks. Ali believes that with a little clever alteration some items can be given a whole new lease of life.

Ali says you should “resell items you no longer need. Make sure items look their best and photograph in good light against a plain backdrop to maximise sales.”

“Adding trims or new buttons is an inexpensive way to give an item a new look. Feather cuffs and fringing are a favourite of mine,” she said.

3. Colours

Ali said it’s important to think carefully about the colour palette you want to wear before you start organising your wardrobe.

She advises: “Shades of pink, blue, red, yellow and lilac are on trend for this spring summer. Make sure you check out what you already have and only purchase new pieces that will go with several items you already own.”

4. Buy preloved

When it comes to getting great pieces at a fraction of the cost looking for preloved items can be a fun way of adding something unique to your wardrobe. From charity and vintage shops to online seller, Ali said it’s important to shop with confidence online.

She added: “Resale sites are fantastic for shopping on a budget…you will be surprised what you can find. Don’t be afraid to haggle and to avoid mistakes I’d recommend knowing your measurements. You could also list your unwanted items on these sites too.”

5. Accessories

Ali believes accessories are an inexpensive way to add interest and change up an outfit.

She explained: “Don’t be afraid to be adventurous and mix up colours and prints. Bargain bins and charity shops are great places to stock up on belts, jewellery and bags.

"Pick one simple outfit and challenge yourself to create five different looks using just accessories.”

6. Tights

If you’re someone who isn’t quite ready to go bare legs just yet then Ali says there’s no reason why you can’t mix up your look with tights.

She said: “Don’t wait until summer to wear those shorts and minis, add warmth and interest with a pair of patterned or coloured tights with the added bonus of not needing to self tan.”

7. Shirt dresses

One of Ali’s favourite wardrobe additions is a shirt dress, something she thinks everyone should have in their wardrobe.

"One of the most versatile items in your wardrobe is the humble shirt dress” she said, adding: “Style it using some of the tips above or wear it open over jeans/leggings and a top. Add boots or trainers for casual daytime looks or heels for a night out.”

8. T-shirts

For Ali one staple every wardrobe shouldn’t be without is “a plain white T-shirt or a Breton stripe”.

“These items scream spring has arrived” she said. “Team with joggers or this season's cargo pants and a biker jacket for an effortless casual look or jeans, a blazer & gold jewellery for casual chic.”

9. Don’t forget hair and makeup

Last but not least, Ali advises to think about how you want your hair and makeup to look this season.

She said: “Switching up your hairstyle or makeup are inexpensive ways to change your look. Show off collars and jewellery with a simple updo or add a bold lip to set off a basic outfit.”