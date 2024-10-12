Northern Lights over Northern Ireland: these 29 pictures from our readers are simply stunning

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Oct 2024, 11:56 GMT
It seems like all eyes were to the skies this week as the Northern Lights put on another spectacular show over Northern Ireland.

We asked our readers to share their photos of the night sky where they were and we’ve been delighted with the response.

Thanks to everyone who shared pictures of this fabulous natural phenomenon.

Newbridge, Toome

1. Northern Lights

Newbridge, Toome Photo: Trevor Benson

The view from Ahoghill Road, Randalstown.

2. Northern Lights

The view from Ahoghill Road, Randalstown. Photo: Jean McBurney

The spectacular views over Cullybackey.

3. Northern Lights

The spectacular views over Cullybackey. Photo: Andrew Duff

"From my back garden in a housing estate in Randalstown!!! Unbelievable views!"

4. Northern Lights

"From my back garden in a housing estate in Randalstown!!! Unbelievable views!" Photo: Danielle McKay

Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Northern Ireland
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice