Northern Regional College hosts Ballymena Rotary Club’s 2025 Technology Challenge

Over 70 pupils from nine local post-primary schools participated in Ballymena Rotary Club’s annual technology challenge, hosted by Northern Regional College.

This year’s challenge required students to design and build a Space Capsule Launcher using only the materials provided. Working in teams of four, the students had to construct a launcher capable of propelling a capsule through a designated hoop and achieving a minimum height of three metres before returning as close as possible to the launch pad.

The organising team was chaired by Rotarian John Adams, with support from Rotary members Jim Briggs and Peter Chestnut and Caoimhe Dickey, Engineering lecturer from Northern Regional College.

Pupils from St Benedict's College, Cambridge House Grammar School, Ballymena Academy, Cullybackey College, Slemish College, St Patrick's College, Dunclug College, Castle Tower School, and St Louis Grammar School took on the challenge, competing for the top prize of £200 and the runner-up prize of £100.

After a day of intense competition and innovation, Cullybackey College emerged victorious, with Cambridge House Grammar School securing second place and St Louis Grammar School finishing third. The winning teams demonstrated exceptional engineering skills, teamwork, and problem-solving abilities to overcome the challenge.

Now in its ninth year, the Technology Challenge continues to engage and inspire Year 10 pupils by demonstrating the real-world applications of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) subjects.

Northern Regional College Engineering lecturer Neil Glasgow highlighted the significance of the event: “Events like the Technology Challenge help students discover the excitement of engineering and problem-solving. With key academic choices ahead, this challenge provides a fun and practical insight into how STEM skills apply beyond the classroom and into future careers.”

Neil added: “Welcoming local post-primary schools to our campus for this challenge allows students to experience our facilities and explore the wide range of STEM courses available at Northern Regional College. The energy and problem-solving skills on display were inspiring, and it’s exactly this kind of hands-on experience that helps ignite a real passion for STEM subjects.”

This year’s brief pushed students to think like real engineers, as they were challenged to design and build a launcher capable of firing a space capsule—represented by a golf air ball—through a hoop and to a specified height, before safely returning it to the launch pad using a trigger-release mechanism. The task tested not only their technical knowledge, but also their communication, planning and innovation skills.

The judging panel for this year’s competition was led by Jonathan Proctor, as Chief Judge from Sentinus supported by Jimmy Kelly and Bronagh Gordon from Clarke, and Therese McNicholl from Wrightbus.

Recognising the efforts of all participants, Peter Chestnut resident of the Ballymena Rotary Club and chairperson of the judging panel, praised the students for their ingenuity, teamwork, and application of STEM principles.

Peter said: “This challenge goes beyond testing technical knowledge; it encourages critical thinking, problem-solving and collaboration skills essential for future careers in STEM. It’s inspiring to see young people embracing these challenges with such enthusiasm and creativity.”

John Adams, as Chair expressed sincere appreciation to local businesses for their generous sponsorship, acknowledging their role in ensuring the continued success of the Rotary Club’s Technology Challenge and its impact on aspiring young engineers in the community.

For further information about the College’s STEM courses visit nrc.ac.uk