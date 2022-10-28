Speaking at a board meeting on Thursday (October 27), Jacqui Reid, Human Resources Director, said that a number of ballots are being carried out by trade unions among healthcare workers.

She said that she considers that the outcome will result in industrial action.

“What it will look like, we are not sure yet. We are building in a contingency plan for what we suspect will be the outcome of these ballots.”

Antrim Area Hospital. Picture: Google

During her “People Report” for October, Jacqui Reid indicated a “sharp spike” in resignations last month and a turnover rate that is “still high” at almost nine per cent.

She noted that 29 resignations were among nursing colleagues who have been with the Trust for less than two years.

Advertisement

Unison has launched an industrial action ballot among 350,000 NHS employees across England, Wales and Northern Ireland including porters, nurses, paramedics, cleaners, midwives, occupational therapists, social workers and other health and social care staff.

Unison says that the ballot has been prompted following a recommendation from the Pay Review Body, which it says is “insufficient to cover the needs of health workers who have been at the frontline of the Covid pandemic and are now facing a cost of living crisis”.

Unison’s NI Regional Secretary Patricia McKeown said: “The Pay Review Body has made a recommendation that won’t help our members pay their bills in the face of the cost of living crisis. That’s why we have no alternative but to move to ballot our members for industrial action.

“Not only is the recommendation of the Pay Review Body inadequate, but worse still, Government at Westminster have made no money available to Ministers in Northern Ireland to fund a pay rise.

“Unison is not prepared to have our members be abandoned when they have done so much over the last two and a half years in dealing with the pandemic. In the face of a cost of living crisis, our members need a decent, fair pay rise.

Advertisement