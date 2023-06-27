Northern Trust social workers recognised at Professional in Practice Awards

Social workers from the Northern Health and Social Care Trust were among those recognised at the recent Professional in Practice (PiP) Awards organised by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council.

The event offered a timely opportunity to celebrate their inspirational work and dedication to delivering outstanding practice through learning and development.

Maura Dargan, Executive Director of Social Work, said: “Professional development is a crucial part of practice, which evidences our social workers’ commitment to ensuring they are equipped to provide the best possible care to those they work with.

“It is very encouraging for our service users and communities to see thirty of our social workers recognised by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council this year for their continued learning through the PiP programme.

Some of the Northern Trust colleagues who were recognised at the recent Professional in Practice Awards organised by the Northern Ireland Social Care Council, front row, Bronagh Hamill, Lisa McCloskey, Catherine McColgan, Julie Johnston, back row, Sharon Lynn and Edel Conway. Credit: NISCC

“The awards ceremony focused on the theme of ‘Valuing Continuous Professional Development’, which the Northern Trust recognises is a key part of the support we provide to our social workers.

“I want to offer my congratulations to all of our colleagues on their PiP achievements and we look forward to supporting their continued development”

Speaking at the Awards, Paul Martin, Chair of the Social Care Council Board, said: “The Professional in Practice Awards are a unique opportunity to demonstrate the dedication and innovation of many of Northern Ireland’s dedicated and compassionate social workers and to hear about the commitment they make to ever improving their social work practice.

