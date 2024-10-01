The service will be held in Killowen Parish Church in Coleraine. Credit NHSCT

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is to hold a Service of Remembrance for babies and children.

The annual service will take place on Sunday, October 13 at 3pm in Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is open to all those who have experienced a loss in pregnancy, or the death of a baby or child.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust issued the invitation on its Facebook page, saying: “Please join us to remember together at this very special event.”