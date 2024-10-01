Northern Trust's annual Service of Remembrance for babies and children to be held in Coleraine
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust is to hold a Service of Remembrance for babies and children.
The annual service will take place on Sunday, October 13 at 3pm in Killowen Parish Church, Coleraine.
This event is open to all those who have experienced a loss in pregnancy, or the death of a baby or child.
The Northern Health and Social Care Trust issued the invitation on its Facebook page, saying: “Please join us to remember together at this very special event.”