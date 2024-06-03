Northway Mushrooms lodges planning application to 'improve operational performance' at Ballygawley site

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northway Mushrooms is seeking planning approval to undertake operational improvements at its compost production facility at Aghnagar Road, Ballygawley.

The facility, which opened in 2019 and has to date involved a financial investment of over £25 million, supplies high quality substrate to the mushroom sector throughout the island of Ireland, playing a critical role in the agri-food industry.

A spokesperson for the company said the proposals, which are set out in a full planning application submitted to Mid Ulster District Council in March 2024, form part of the company’s commitment to improving the operational performance of the facility.

The key elements of the plans relate to the storage yard and new bio and roughing filter.

A section of the Northway Mushrooms facility in Ballygawley. Picture: Google

"Importantly, the proposed works will not lead to any increased capacity at the plant. They have been brought forward as a result of extensive engagement with local stakeholders over many months; and specialist technical analysis aimed at ensuring that the facility runs as effectively and efficiently as possible,” said the spokesperson.

"The planning submission demonstrates Northway Mushrooms’ proactive approach to making improvements at the site, and will add further to the substantial investment already made in the plant since it opened.

“Details of these ongoing investments have been shared with local stakeholders and Northway Mushrooms will continue its extensive programme of engagement as the planning application progresses.

"Northway Mushrooms will also continue to operate the facility to the highest standards. The site is regulated by the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) who carry out regular, unannounced inspections to ensure it is compliant with all relevant permits and licenses.

"Over the last 12 months onsite inspections have also been carried out by all relevant health and safety authorities. These inspections have not resulted in any adverse findings.

"To provide additional reassurance, Northway Mushrooms has recently appointed a leading independent Health and Social Impact specialist who will assess the plant and share their findings.

"The detailed planning application for the improvement works will be fully considered by Mid Ulster District Council, who will invite feedback from technical experts and statutory consultees.

