This October, Limavady Museum at The Roe Valley Arts & Cultural Centre will open a special exhibition celebrating the legacy of the Limavady based Daintifyt lingerie factory.

As part of this exhibition, the museum are appealing for photos, memorabilia, and personal stores from anyone who worked in or had family connections to the factory.

Opened in October 1953, the Daintifyt factory quickly became a cornerstone of the local economy, employing nearly 250 people within its first 10 months. Renowned for producing the elegant English Rose line of bras and corselettes, Daintifyt was more than just a workplace – it was a vibrant part of the community.

From ladies’ and men’s football teams, the legendary Thatch and Heaney Darts Teams and the Northgate Ladies Choir to the popular Miss Daintifytbeauty contests, the factory was a hub of social life in Limavady for 50 years.

The factory sadly closed its doors for the last time in 2004, however the memories and camaraderie amongst the community who worked there remain strong.

Council’s Museums team hopes to capture these poignant memories and share the local stories and community spirit behind both the workers and the industry.

The Museums team would love to hear from anyone with photographs, uniforms, awards, newspaper clippings or fond memories of working at Daintifyt.

Please contact the team at [email protected], via the Causeway Coast and Glens Facebook page or by telephone on (028) 2766 0230.

