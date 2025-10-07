The launch event was officially opened by Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, and was attended by former Sherwood Medical employees, factory managers, contributors to the exhibition, and members of the local community.

Among the special guests was former factory manager Albert Sherrard, who shared a few heartfelt words reflecting on the factory’s proud history and its role in shaping the lives of so many in the area.

Museum Officer, Jamie Austin commented: “We’re incredibly grateful to all those who contributed to this exhibition – whether through stories, photographs, or cherished objects.

"The legacy of Sherwood Medical is not just about the factory itself, but about the people, the friendships, and the social life that grew around it. It’s a celebration of community as much as industry.”

It was an evening filled with nostalgia and celebration, honouring the lasting impact of Sherwood Medical on the town of Ballymoney and its people.

Guests enjoyed refreshments and had the opportunity to explore the exhibition, which brings together photographs, artefacts, personal stories, and archival materials to tell the story of Sherwood Medical’s impact on both the local economy and the everyday lives of those connected to it.

The Legacy of Sherwood Medical is now open to the public and will run until January 3, 2026. Admission is free, and all are welcome.

Sherwood Story Evening – Share Your Memories

As part of the exhibition programme, a special ‘Sherwood Stories Evening’ will be held on Thursday, October 16 at Ballymoney Museum. This informal event offers former employees and their families a chance to reconnect, share memories, and contribute their own stories to the growing archive.

To book a place, visit Eventbrite Sherwood Stories Tickets or email: [email protected] or call 028 276 60230.

1 . EXHIBITION Museum Officer, Jamie Austin and Albert Sherrard pictured at the launch of the Sherwood Medical Exhibition in Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CCGBC

2 . EXHIBITION Past employees of Sherwood Medical, Ballymoney pictured at the launch of the Sherwood Medical Exhibition in Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CCGBC

3 . EXHIBITION Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, pictured alongside Museum Officer Jamie Austin and past Sherwood Medical Ballymoney Manager Albert Sherrard at the launch of the Sherwood Medical Exhibition in Ballymoney Museum. Photo: CCGBC