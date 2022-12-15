Nurses' strike in Northern Ireland: pictures from around the picket lines
Picket lines formed outside hospitals across Northern Ireland today (Thursday, December 15) as thousands of nurses joined colleagues in England and Wales in a 12-hour strike, the largest of its kind in the history of the NHS.
By Valerie Martin
22 minutes ago
Updated
15th Dec 2022, 6:26pm
The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) say they have taken the action “for fair pay and patient safety”. A second strike is due to take place on Tuesday, December 20.
RCN members held a local strike in Northern Ireland in 2019 over similar issues.
