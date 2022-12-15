Register
Nurses' strike in Northern Ireland: pictures from around the picket lines

Picket lines formed outside hospitals across Northern Ireland today (Thursday, December 15) as thousands of nurses joined colleagues in England and Wales in a 12-hour strike, the largest of its kind in the history of the NHS.

By Valerie Martin
22 minutes ago
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 6:26pm

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) say they have taken the action “for fair pay and patient safety”. A second strike is due to take place on Tuesday, December 20.

RCN members held a local strike in Northern Ireland in 2019 over similar issues.

1. Craigavon Area Hospital

Supporting the strike call at Craigavon Area Hospital are from left, Rachel Avevor, Patrick Balagtas and Andrea Breen. PT50-204.

Photo: Tony Hendron

2. Craigavon Area Hospital

Nurses on picket duty at Craigavon Hospital on Thursday including from left, Rachel Donnelly, Andrea Judge, Andrew Hamill, Val Nugent and Maureen Dolan, RCN NI Board Chair. PT50-201.

Photo: Tony Hendron

3. Craigavon Area Hospital

Staff from the Emergency Department at Craigavon Area Hospital pictured on the picket line on Thursday. PT50-205.

Photo: Tony Hendron

4. Craigavon Area Hospital

Mental health department nursing staff on strike on Thursday including from left, Aideen Kinch-O'Kane, Edward Fawceett and Rebecca Fearon. PT50-203.

Photo: Tony Hendron

