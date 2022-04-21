Octogenarian Naomi Bustard completes 150km walk for Ukraine

So over Lent, Naomi walked 5km every day to show her support and fundraise for Habitat for Humanity, which is supporting refugees fleeing Ukraine to find safety and shelter. This includes immediate emergency support in border camps and the longer term shelter needs in host communities.

Explaining her reasons for embarking on the fundraising challenge, Naomi said: “When I watch the news and hear stories of people who have had to leave their homes because of the terrible war in Ukraine I had to do something to help. Habitat for Humanity is on the ground helping people in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia. Habitat teams are reaching out with immediate support, heaters in camps, emergency kits and helping people find safe places to stay. I might be 86 years old but I can walk for shelter.”

As she finished her final walk on her 86th birthday (Easter Monday) an emotional Naomi said: “I am overwhelmed by the generosity of the people I met on my walks around Hillsborough, and from others who donated because they heard about my walking to support Habitat’s response to war in Ukraine.”

Naomi, who isn’t online, always saw the value of being able to offer the opportunity to give online wants to thank all who supported in any way, it’s so much appreciated, To date, Naomi has raised an amazing £8,550 for the most vulnerable refugees fleeing Ukraine.

If Naomi has inspired you to start your own fundraiser and support Habitat’s response, create your fundraising page at: habitatni.enthuse.com/cf/warinukraine or donate on Habitat’s website: habitatni.co.uk/ukraine

You can still donate to Naomi’s fundraiser at habitatni.enthuse.com/pf/naomi-bustard Since the conflict began, UNHCR estimates that almost 5 million people have fled from Ukraine to neighbouring countries with nothing but the clothes on their back and anything that they could carry with them. Without a home to go to, many people are sheltering in tents at the borders of neighbouring countries. As an organisation that builds homes, communities and hope, Habitat for Humanity, joins with the global community, in calling for an end to the violence that threatens all three.

