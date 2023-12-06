Odhrán Kelly: hundreds turn out at Lurgan vigil for murdered man 'taken so cruelly'

A large crowd turned out in driving wind and rain on Wednesday evening for a vigil in memory of Odhrán Kelly who was murdered in Lurgan at the weekend.

Members of Odhrán’s family, including his mother Jacqui, were joined by hundreds of sympathisers, many wearing t-shirts bearing the 23-year-old’s image and holding banners and placards calling for ‘Justice for Odhrán’.

John O’Dowd, Sinn Fein MLA for Upper Bann, told those gathered that the community’s heart was broken at the death of a young man he described as “loving and caring”.

“This is an extremely sad occasion where we gather here tonight. We stand in solidarity with Odhrán’s family and friends,” he said.

“A young man’s life taken too soon and taken so cruelly.

“Our hearts are broken but we stand to comfort his friends and his loved ones.”

Balloons and floral tributes have been left in the area where the Craigavon Area Hospital nursing assistant’s body was found close to a burning car in the Maple Court early hours of Sunday morning.

His family had urged local people to join them and his friends to attend the vigil “to remember the loving, funny and caring, person he was”.

"We need to stand together and unite that no more of our precious children are taken so cruelly,” they said.

Police have issued an appeal urging three people captured on CCTV walking not far from the burning car to get in touch with them as soon as possible.

Anyone who was in the Edward Street or Francis Street areas of Lurgan between 2am and 5am on Sunday and noticed any suspicious activity, is asked to contact police on 101.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dashcam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk

1 . In loving memory Speaking at Wednesday night's vigil for Odhrán Kelly. Photo: Arthur Allison / PacemakerPress

2 . In loving memory Applause from the crowd at the vigil for Odhran Kelly. LM50-244. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . In loving memory Some of the hundreds of people who braved the strong winds and driving rain to support the family of Odhran Kelly in Lurgan on Wednesday night. LM50-237. Photo: Tony Hendron