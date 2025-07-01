Dignitaries from the worlds of education, politics and the church joined staff and pupils at the official opening of the £31m new build at Craigavon.

The Official Opening and Blessing of the school last week was a pivotal moment in the school’s history having celebrated 50 years in Craigavon last year.

The college welcomed a distinguished group of guests, including Archbishop Eamon Martin, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Interim Permanent Secretary for Education Ronnie Armour, who joined staff, students, and the wider community in commemorating this milestone.

Invited guests included former principals, past and present governors, members of the project board, staff, students, parents, and local community members, all of whom have played a role in shaping the Lismore story.

Speaking at the event, Principal Mrs. Shauna Lennon shared her pride and vision for the future. She said: “Today marks not just the unveiling of a building, but the beginning of a new chapter in our school’s proud history – a chapter rooted in our core values.

"Our new facilities reflect what this community needs and deserves. Designed with diverse needs in mind, this building is a space where every learner can thrive, where innovation meets inclusion, and where care is woven into every corridor and classroom.”

The new school building, designed by McAdam Design and constructed by OHMG, is a modern, inclusive learning environment that reflects Lismore College’s commitment to educational excellence and community engagement.

“Lismore College remains dedicated to nurturing every student’s potential and serving as a vibrant hub for the Craigavon community,” said Mrs Lennon.

1 . Dignitaries attend official opening of Lismore College Dignitaries from the worlds of education, politics and the church joined staff and pupils at the official opening of the £31m new build at Craigavon. The Official Opening and Blessing of the school last week was a pivotal moment in the school’s history having celebrated 50 years in Craigavon last year. The college welcomed a distinguished group of guests, including Archbishop Eamon Martin, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Interim Permanent Secretary for Education Ronnie Armour, who joined staff, students, and the wider community in commemorating this milestone. Photo: Lismore College

2 . Archbishop of Armagh Eamon Martin Dignitaries from the worlds of education, politics and the church joined staff and pupils at the official opening of the £31m new build at Craigavon. The Official Opening and Blessing of the school last week was a pivotal moment in the school’s history having celebrated 50 years in Craigavon last year. The college welcomed a distinguished group of guests, including Archbishop Eamon Martin, First Minister Michelle O’Neill, and Interim Permanent Secretary for Education Ronnie Armour, who joined staff, students, and the wider community in commemorating this milestone. Photo: Lismore College

3 . A warm welcome Sinn Fein Upper Bann MLA John O'Dowd looks on as First Minister Michelle O'Neill is welcomed to the official opening of Lismore College by principal Mrs Shauna Lennon. Photo: Lismore College