Oil price: Cheapest places in Northern Ireland for home heating oil

While the cost of topping up a tank is still more than double the price it was last year, the small decrease in current rates is good news for householders feeling the pinch from soaring energy prices and motorimg costs.

Price comparison figures by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council reveal just how much the cost of oil has risen over the past year.

The body checks prices every week across each of Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas to show the average current prices of 300, 500 and 900 litres.

The average cost of home heating oil in Northern Ireland has fallen to its lowest this month but householders are still paying more than twice as much as they did this time last year.

This week, the average cost of a 300 litre fill-up is £284.12, while it currently costs £453.06 for 500 litres and £799.39 for 900 litres.

At this time last year, the average price of home heating oil was £135.99 (300 litres), £202.92 (500 litres) and £347.14 (900 litres).

This week’s figures show that the highest average oil price for 300 litres is in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon at £291.97, while the lowest is in Ards and North Down at £279.11.

Anyone filling up with 500 litres in Mid Ulster can expect to pay the highest Northern Ireland average price at £463.13, while those in Antrim and Newtownabbey will see the lowest price at £443.91.

Meanwhile, the highest average price for 900 litres is in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon at £818.83 with Antrim and Newtownabbey again the lowest at £784.30,

Here are the current average prices for 300, 500 and 900 litres in each council area according to the Consumer Council:

Antrim & Newtownabbey: £280.76, £443.91, £784.30.

Ards & North Down: £279.11, £444.62, £786.42.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon: £291.97, £462.91, £818.83.

Belfast: £281.10, £444.77, £786.60.

Causeway Coast & Glens; £282.78, £454.76, £803.01.

Derry City & Strabane; £282.60, £452.00, £795.80.

Fermanagh & Omagh: £281.26, £449.82, £795.68.

Lisburn & Castlereagh: £282.90, £450.58, £796.05.

Mid & East Antrim: £284.22, £451.56, £795.16.

Mid Ulster: £288.60, £463.13, £815.78.