Oil price: Cheapest places in Northern Ireland for home heating oil revealed

Price comparison figures by the Northern Ireland Consumer Council reveal just how much the cost of oil has risen recently.

They check prices across each of Northern Ireland’s 11 local council areas to show the average current prices of 300, 500 and 900 litres.

This week’s figures show that the highest average oil price for 300 litres is in Antrim and Newtownabbey at £425.15, while the lowest is in Mid Ulster at £391.46,

The price of filling up a home heating tank is soaring.

Anyone filling up with 500 litres in Belfast can expect to pay the highest Northern Ireland average price at £684.86, while those in Mid Ulster will see the lowest price at £630.08.

Meanwhile, the highest average price for 900 litres is in Lisburn and Castlereagh at £1,214.18 with Mid Ulster again the lowest at £1,101.37.

Here are the current average prices for 300, 500 and 900 litres in each council area according to the Consumer Council -

Antrim & Newtownabbey: £425.15, £683.24, £1,207.75.

Ards & North Down: £418.21, £679.96, £1,200.50.

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon: £407.13, £659.95, £1,182.17.

Belfast: £424.61, £684.86, £1,211.43.

Causeway Coast & Glens; £399.36, £640.78, £1,154.56.

Derry City & Strabane; £404.44, £659.78, £1,171.75.

Fermanagh & Omagh: £396.19, £640.14, £1,149.56.

Lisburn & Castlereagh: £412.89, £667.81, £1,214.18.

Mid & East Antrim: £413.63, £669.10, £1,200.68.

Mid Ulster: £391.46, £630.08, £1,101.37.