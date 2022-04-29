Ollie inspires Cystic Fibrosis fund raiser

Born in April, 2016, Ollie Blythe-Adger was diagnosed with CF at four weeks following the results of the heel prick test.

CF is one of the UK’s most common life-threatening inherited diseases. It’s caused by a defective gene which one in 25 of us are a carrier. As a result, the internal organs, especially the lungs and digestive system, become clogged with thick sticky mucus resulting in chronic infections and inflammation in the lungs and difficulty digesting food.

Since Ollie’s diagnosis there is a constant worry of infection, even the common cold could send him into hospital if it goes into his chest.

Ollie on his visit with NIFRS in Ballymena.

Every day is a regime of enzymes to help absorb fat from his food, oral antibiotics to try and prevent infection, multi vitamins, nebulisers to help loosen mucus and nebulised antibiotics to fight off an infection that he has had for the past six months. He also has to do physiotherapy every day.

However, on turning six Ollie received an amazing present when he got to take his first dose of Kaftrio which has only recently been approved for six-11-year-olds. Kaftrio has been nicknamed “wonder drug” within the CF community as it treats the underlying cause of CF not the symptoms.

Ollie, whose grandparents Tommy and Beth Adger live in Ballymena, had the privilege recently of visiting with NIFRS in Ballymena and being given a reception by the Mayor. A family spokesperson said: “We would like to take this opportunity to thank the NIFRS, Ballymena and the Mayor for hosting us and giving Ollie a memorable day.

Meanwhile, Ollie’s granda Victor Blythe is doing a seven-day challenge “70B470 for CF”, which means that he is walking 10 miles a day for seven days amounting to 70 miles before he is 70 years’ old to raise funds and awareness for the Cystic Fibrosis Trust as there is still no modulator drugs available for 10% of CF sufferers and the research must go on. To follow his progress or support the cause, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/70b470.