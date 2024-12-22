Omagh crash: man in critical condition following collision on Drumnakilly Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Dec 2024, 22:53 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
A man is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision in Co Tyrone on Sunday night.

Police attended the scene of the crash involving a car and a van on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh shortly before 8.40pm.

Officers along with other emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.

A PSNI spokesperson said one of the men, the driver of the van, is currently described as being in a critical condition.

A man is described as being in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Omagh. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).A man is described as being in a critical condition in hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Omagh. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).
The road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1390 22/12/24.

