Omagh crash: man in critical condition following collision on Drumnakilly Road
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police attended the scene of the crash involving a car and a van on the Drumnakilly Road, Omagh shortly before 8.40pm.
Officers along with other emergency services attended and two men were taken to hospital for treatment.
A PSNI spokesperson said one of the men, the driver of the van, is currently described as being in a critical condition.
The road, which was closed for a number of hours has since reopened.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or anyone with CCTV, dashcam or other footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1390 22/12/24.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.