Omagh school pupils discover Power NI donation

Awarded through Power NI’s long-standing Helping Hands scheme, the funding has allowed teachers to invest in a mud kitchen for children, as well as a whole range of outdoor learning equipment.

Sacred Heart Primary School has been educating children from the Tattyreagh and surrounding areas for almost sixty years. Throughout that time, staff have continued to deliver education in a welcoming and supportive environment that helps develop the knowledge and skill set of pupils.

The chairperson of the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) says the new equipment will encourage children to take their learning outdoors by making this fun and enjoyable. “We are beyond grateful that Power NI has kindly supported our small country school,” said Shona Mullen, “as we would struggle to raise the same funds as our counterparts within large town boundaries.

“The £300 donation has allowed the school to purchase play equipment to help the children with their outdoor learning – and give them a safe space to explore. Thank you, Power NI,” she added.

Orlagh McConnell, an employee at Power NI and the person who nominated Sacred Heart Primary School for the Helping Hands initiative, echoed Shona’s comments. “I am extremely proud to be a Power NI employee because of all the good work they do. Helping Hands gives employees the opportunity to get extra funds to those communities and groups which are close to their hearts.