It may be the time of year to be singing ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas’ but staff at Dogs Trust Ballymena have been looking back over the last 12 months caring for a plethora of puppies.

The team at Ballymena have cared for around 250 puppies this year and as Christmas Day approaches, the pups currently in the charity’s care are in for a Christmas they will never forget with a visit from a very special Santa Paws – none other than Conor O’Kane, Manager at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Conor said: “As a team we love Christmas, and we do our very best to make it extra special for all the dogs in our care at this time of year. All our dogs are offered a Christmas dinner in addition to their normal food and receive a present or two from Santa.

“It is only when you look back on the last 12 months you appreciate how busy we have been particularly when caring for puppies galore. While it can be easier to find new homes for puppies, it also involves a huge amount of hard work caring for litters of new-born pups, often with several litters at the same time.

November St Bernard Pup. Credit Dogs Trust Ballymena

"I want to thank all our staff and volunteers for their amazing work this year as well as all the people who have adopted from us. Many of our adopted pups will be spending their first Christmas as part of a family and we hope it is a special festive season for all.”

Looking back over 2023, January started with a bang with Ned, Nelly and Nina the Staffy crossbreeds. February involved caring for pups named after foods including Cupcake, Coconut, Chilli and Taco – a litter of eight loveable Labradors. March saw staff care for Moss, Boss and Bess, a trio of long-haired collies.

In April the team were caring for three French Bulldog crossbreeds - Star, Magic and Rainbow. In May two Cockapoo pups were born at the centre, Milan and Capri. Love was in the air in June with two terrier crossbreeds, Medhi and Whitney, who were named after Love Islands contestants.

July saw the team care for the ‘smallest pups’, five Chihuahua crossbreeds named after birds – Swift, Robin, Puffin, Sparrow and Finch. In August the ‘most full of life’ pups bounded into Ballymena, nine spaniel crossbreeds who were all given names beginning with B including Barnaby, Bertie, Bonnie, Bronte and Biddie.

July Chihuahua Pup. Credit Dogs Trust Ballymena

In September the ‘most plentiful litter’ of pups were born at the centre with 12 playful Labrador crossbreeds all vying for attention and cuddles. They were giving Nordic names including Torvi, Astrid, Bjorn and Lars.

In October staff cared for five adorable pug puppies Paul, Percy, Peter, Pandora and Penelope. November’s residents included four beautiful St Bernard puppies named Molly, Barney, Dino and Raptor who are all in new homes for Christmas.

And December’s litter, which will remain together with mum Kendall throughout the festive season, are the Ballymena Kardashians, the ‘most ravishing’ Lurcher pups which include Kylie, Kim, Kris, Stormi and North.

