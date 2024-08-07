On your 'barks', get 'setter', go! Waggy Races return to the Causeway Coast this September
The much-loved event for humans AND dogs returns to the Causeway Coast this year.
The Waggy Races take place on the stunning Portstewart Strand this September 29, when dog-owners will take on the challenge of a 5K race along with their furry friends.
It’s a fun-filled day for both participants and spectators (just think about how many cute dogs you’ll see!)
You can enter as a runner or walker with one dog, with two dogs or as a pack (2 people/1 dog).
With over 200 dogs aiming to top the podium, it'll be quite a noisy spectacle on the Strand on September 29.
Entry fee includes admission to the race, goody bags and prizes (no entries can be accepted on race day). Full details from www.waggy-races.com