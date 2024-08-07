Sprinting with your Springer, dashing with your Dachshund or just walking with your Westie – now’s the time to sign up for the Waggy Races!

The much-loved event for humans AND dogs returns to the Causeway Coast this year.

The Waggy Races take place on the stunning Portstewart Strand this September 29, when dog-owners will take on the challenge of a 5K race along with their furry friends.

It’s a fun-filled day for both participants and spectators (just think about how many cute dogs you’ll see!)

The popular Waggy Races return to Portstewart Strand in September. Credit Waggy Races

You can enter as a runner or walker with one dog, with two dogs or as a pack (2 people/1 dog).

With over 200 dogs aiming to top the podium, it'll be quite a noisy spectacle on the Strand on September 29.

Entry fee includes admission to the race, goody bags and prizes (no entries can be accepted on race day). Full details from www.waggy-races.com