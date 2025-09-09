One person has been arrested after a security alert last night in Craigavon with a second alert sparked after an unknown item was thrown at a PSNI vehicle.

Ammunition Technical Officers had attended the Aldervale flats area of Tullygally this morning following an earlier security alert at nearby Pinebank last night.

Craigavon Integrated College and St Anthony’s Primary School in Craigavon remain open however the PSNI has closed the Tullygally Road while the situation is dealt with.

Tullygally Primary School is also open although there is a police presence at the entrance to the school in Carrigart. Part of Pinebank remains closed this morning with a significant police presence.

PSNI currently at the scene of a security alert at Aldervale, Tullygally, Craigavon as Ammunition Technical Officers deal with the situation. Craigavon Integrated College, St Anthony's Primary School and Tullygally Primary School remain open.

Currently sealed off are Tullygally Shops with a cordon stretching across the green and along the Black Paths to the back footpath entrance to Pinebank. Parts of Pinebank are also sealed off as police continue searches in the area.

Nearby Éire Óg G.A.C. club stayed open last night to cater for those evacuated from the Pinebank area while the PSNI dealt with an earlier security alert. Brownlow Hub was also opened by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council for those needing shelter.

This morning Éire Óg G.A.C. club said: “Reminder that Éire Óg is still open this morning for families who cannot access their homes.

"We are aware of families sleeping in their cars overnight, if anyone wishes to use the facilities including availing of free tea, coffee, toast or snacks then please call in.”

PSNI at the scene of a security alert at Tullygally Shops, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

This afternoon a PSNI spokesperson said: “A public safety operation is continuing in Craigavon this morning, Tuesday 9 September.

"A security alert was declared in the Pinebank area on Monday evening after crews responding to a report from a member of the public discovered suspicious items. A number of homes were subsequently evacuated and the area remains closed to the public this morning while the policing operation continues.

"At around 2am a police patrol in Aldervale reported that an unknown item had been thrown at their vehicle. Extensive searches are being conducted in the wider area at present to ensure the area is safe for the public.

"One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody assisting with enquiries.

Security alert at Pinebank, Craigavon, Co Armagh.

"Local police would like to thank the community for their patience and support as we work to make the area safe for everyone.”

Earlier this morning a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance in the Aldervale area of Craigavon, following the discovery of a suspicious device.

"Cordons are in place on the Tullygalley road. Officers will remain at the scene for a number of hours.

"We would ask that the public avoid the area as it will not be accessible. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Last night a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance at the Pinebank area of Craigavon, following the discovery of a suspicious object.

"Cordons are in place and a number of properties have been evacuated.

"We would ask that the public avoid the area. A further update will be provided in due course.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Jude Mallon condemned the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, which has caused significant disruption to the local community.

Cllr Mallon said: “Due to the ongoing security alert in Pinebank, many residents have been forced to evacuate their homes.

"I want to commend the local GAA club Éire Óg, and Brownlow Hub, who have opened their facilities to support those affected.”

Cllr Mallon added that the situation remains ongoing and has asked the public to stay clear of the area until further updates are available.