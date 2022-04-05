One hundred new apprentice opportunities launched by Moy Park

With opportunities available from Level 2 to Level 6, the apprenticeships are designed to nurture the next generation of talent across a range of disciplines including engineering, operations, food safety and quality. As well as being fully-funded allowing apprentices to ‘earn while they learn’, Moy Park’s apprenticeship programmes have been developed in collaboration with specialist training partners and includes extensive mentorship, classroom sessions, support and hands-on, practical learning experiences, all while benefiting from Moy Park’s additional workplace learning and reward schemes. Launching its apprenticeship intake, Nicola Hayward, Early Careers and Apprenticeship Manager at Moy Park said; “There has never been a better time for young people to think about a career in food manufacturing, whatever their background. Not only is the food industry a high growth area, it’s also incredibly innovative with a diverse range of opportunities and careers. Our new apprenticeship opportunities reflect that diversity, and successful applicants can expect to develop essential and specialist skills that will prove invaluable as they progress their career at Moy Park.”