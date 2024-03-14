Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 13:34 on Thursday, 14th March following reports of an road traffic collision in Dobbin Road area of Armagh. This is near Richhill. Firefighters also attended the scene and made the vehicle safe with the casualty left in the care of the ambulance crew.

The NI Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "The NIAS despatched one Emergency crew to the incident. Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by Ambulance to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision in the Portadown Road area of Armagh shortly after 1.25pm on Thursday, March 14.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 13:34 on Thursday, 14 th March following reports of an RTC in Dobbin Road Area, Armagh.

"One man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 883 of 14/3/24,” she said.

A spokesperson for the NI Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 1.51pm on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters sent one appliance from Armagh Fire Station to a single vehicle crash on the Portadown Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement