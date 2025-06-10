One man has been rushed to hospital after firefighters from Lurgan and Portadown rescued the casualty from a 2 vehicle crash in Portadown this morning.

It is understood the crash happened on the Northway at the ASDA junction resulting in traffic jams for those travelling towards Lurgan.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service attended as well as the PSNI and the NI Ambulance Service.

It is understood one man was rushed to Craigavon Area Hospital after being extricated from crash scene by firefighters.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service said it was tasked to Bridge Street, Portadown at 7.24am this morning due to a two vehicle collision.

An appliance from Portadown Fire Station and one from Lurgan Fire Station attended the incident.

“One casualty had self-rescued when firefighters arrived and 1 casualty was rescued from a vehicle and transferred to the care of NIAS. The incident was dealt with by 8.58am,” said the spokesperson.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:16 on Tuesday 10th June, following reports of a road traffic collision in the Bridge Street area of Portadown.

The NIAS despatched one Emergency Ambulance Crew and a Rapid Response Paramedic to the scene.

"One person was taken to Craigavion Area Hospital by ambulance,” said the spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Northway area of Portadown shortly after 7.20am on Tuesday, June 10.

"Officers attended, along with other emergency services colleagues, and one man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information, including dashcam or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 184 of 10/6/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/”

Doug Beattie MC MLA said: “There has been an accident on the Northway. Traffic heading towards Lurgan is currently at a standstill.

"Please avoid the area if possible.”