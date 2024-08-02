Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, August 1, RNLI representatives from Portrush participated in a special photo shoot – One Moment for One Crew – to create a photographic record of those involved with the charity in its 200th anniversary year.

The charity, which was founded in 1824, asked its volunteers and staff from around Ireland and the UK to take a photo of themselves, their crew or their team, at as close to 18:24 on 1.8.24 as possible.

Representatives including volunteer crew, operations team, fundraisers, shop volunteers, and RNLI lifeguards all took part. The photos have

been uploaded to an online portal and will be used to create a montage image.

RNLI Portrush captured in a special photo to mark 200 years of the charity. Credit Lauren Chambers

As part of this historic event, the volunteer crew organised a beach barbecue and invited all the RNLI representatives as well as the crew families who do so much to support the crew to ‘Save Lives At Sea’.

Award-winning local photographer Lauren Chambers, and wife of helm Jason Chambers, took the photos.

Beni McAllister, Lifeboat Operations Manager of Portrush RNLI said: “This was a perfect opportunity to celebrate our RNLI family and our own families and to thank them for all they do to support us. It was a super night and the weather held for us too.”

Anjie Rook, RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programme, said: “The RNLI has been saving lives at sea for 200 years thanks to its incredible people – the courageous lifeboat crews and lifeguards who put their own lives at risk to save others; the dedicated fundraisers who raise the income to power those rescues; the committed volunteers who give their own time in a range of other roles such as giving out water safety advice or helping to run our retail shops and museums, and the staff who provide vital support to our volunteers.

The Portrush RNLI families and supporters. Credit Lauren Chambers

‘We have encouraged anyone who has some form of involvement with the RNLI to participate in this special One Moment for One Crew photographic event, to capture a record of everyone who, at this moment in time, is playing some part in the RNLI’s lifesaving work, continuing its legacy and securing its future."

For further information about the RNLI’s 200th anniversary, visit RNLI.org/200.