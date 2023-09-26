Register
One of two Boots stores in Lurgan, Co Armagh to shut amid firm's 'consolidation' policy

One of two Boots stores in Lurgan, Co Armagh is to shut its doors as the firm enacts a new 'consolidation' policy.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 26th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 16:02 BST
It is understood the Boots store in Moore’s Lane in Lurgan is to close with staff from the store being offered work at other outlets.

Boots in Moore's Lane, Lurgan, Co Armagh is to close. Photo courtesy of Google.Boots in Moore's Lane, Lurgan, Co Armagh is to close. Photo courtesy of Google.
Boots in Moore's Lane, Lurgan, Co Armagh is to close. Photo courtesy of Google.
No date for the closure has been revealed by the firm but it is expected the closure will be imminent.

The Moore’s Lane store is just a few hundred metres from the larger Boots store in Lurgan’s Market Street.

In June the firm had said it was ‘consolidating’ those stores which were in close proximity to each other. It is understood no redundancies are being sought during this ‘consolidation’ exercise.

Boots revealed in June it was set to shut 300 stores across the UK. The firm said it would continue to ‘consolidate a number of stores in close proximity to each other’, leaving it with a network of 1,900 stores across the UK.

