One of two Boots stores in Lurgan, Co Armagh is to shut its doors as the firm enacts a new 'consolidation' policy.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It is understood the Boots store in Moore’s Lane in Lurgan is to close with staff from the store being offered work at other outlets.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boots in Moore's Lane, Lurgan, Co Armagh is to close. Photo courtesy of Google.

-

No date for the closure has been revealed by the firm but it is expected the closure will be imminent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Moore’s Lane store is just a few hundred metres from the larger Boots store in Lurgan’s Market Street.

In June the firm had said it was ‘consolidating’ those stores which were in close proximity to each other. It is understood no redundancies are being sought during this ‘consolidation’ exercise.