One person has been taken to hospital after being cut out of a vehicle by firefighters following a road traffic collision in Lurgan this morning.

It is understood the Belfast Road, Lurgan near Dollingstown, which was closed at the junction of the Dromore Road turn off, has now reopened

Firefighters were tasked to the scene and cut one person from a vehicle.

As well as the NI Fire and Rescue Service the NI Ambulance Service crews assisted by the PSNI are all in attendance.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Road users are advised that the Belfast Road in Lurgan, which was closed this morning following a road traffic collision, has now reopened.”

A spokesperson for the NIFRS said it was tasked to a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Beechfield Avenue, Dollingstown, Lurgan this morning.

Two appliances from Lurgan Fire Station and one appliance from Lisburn Fire Station attended the incident.

"Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to rescue one casualty from a vehicle. The casualty was left in the care of NIAS and the incident was dealt with by 9.15am,” said the spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 07:09 on Friday 30 May following reports of an RTC in the Beechfield Avenue area, Lurgan

The service despatched one Emergency Crew to the incident. “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transported to Craigavon Area Hospital.”

DUP Cllr Stephen Moutray said: “My thoughts and prayers are with all involved in this road collision. I hope no one is hurt.”

DUP Cllr Peter Haire said: “Thankfully no one was badly injured and only one car was involved in the incident. I hope they make a full recovery.”