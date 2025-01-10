One person taken to hospital after a road traffic collision outside a Co Armagh primary school
It is understood the crash happened close to St John’s Primary School on the Garvaghy Road earlier this morning.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident which was attended the scene and the NI Ambulance Service was also tasked.
One person was taken to hospital by ambulance following the crash, the PSNI confirmed.
However it is understood their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
The incident led to a considerable build up of traffic on the Garvaghy Road. The road is now clear of traffic delays.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Garvaghy Road area of Portadown at around 8.25am on Friday 10th January.
"One person has been taken to hospital with injuries which are not thought not to be serious, at this time.”
