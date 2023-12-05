One person taken to hospital after three vehicle crash on the M1 near Lurgan, Co Armagh
One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash on the M1 this evening.
The incident happened on the south bound carriageway near the Lurgan junction at around 5pm.
A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway at around 5.00pm on Tuesday evening.
"One person was taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening. The road is now clear.”