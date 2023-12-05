One person has been taken to hospital after a three vehicle crash on the M1 this evening.

The incident happened on the south bound carriageway near the Lurgan junction at around 5pm.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “Police received a report of a three vehicle road traffic collision on the M1 motorway at around 5.00pm on Tuesday evening.