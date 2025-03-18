Portrush community group REACH were the recipients of a generous donation made by a local family in memory of their loved on who tragically died four years ago.

On Tuesday, March 11, at the REACH Hub at the Kelly Hall in Portrush, the guests and volunteers hosted Susanna O’Neill, her sister Lauren

Quigley and their parents Mr and Mrs Hamill.

As well as hearing about the work of the group, the families presented REACH with a cheque for £1,000, the proceeds of this year’s Walk into Light event in memory of young Mac O’Neill.

The walk in memory of Mac is now in its fourth year and is growing in popularity year on year. Unfortunately, this year, the date had to be moved thanks to Storm Éowyn, but there was a great turnout, nonetheless. The walk starts and ends every year at Kelly’s complex in Portrush at 7am in the dark, follows the beach along the East Strand around the Arcadia, along the West Strand and back to Kelly’s after dawn for breakfast.

The families always nominate a local charity to benefit from the donations and this year REACH was their nominated recipient.

Volunteers from REACH were at Kelly’s holding the fort while others joined the walk handing out sweets to walkers as they walked From Light into Dawn.

A spokesperson for REACH said: “Everyone at REACH would like to thank, the O’Neill and Hamill families for their generosity, as this money will go a long way to helping our local community.”